Verbatim: ECHL announces preseason schedule

The ECHL issued this news release today:

SHREWSBURY, N.J. -- The ECHL announced on Tuesday its preseason schedule of 19 games taking place from Thursday, October 14 through Saturday, October 16.

The Premier ‘AA’ Hockey League will open its 34th season on Thursday, October 21 when Newfoundland visits Trois-Rivières. Opening Weekend continues with six games on Friday, October 22, 13 games on Saturday, October 23 and two games on Sunday, October 24.

The third-longest tenured professional hockey league behind only the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the 2021-22 ECHL season features 27 teams in 20 states and two Canadian provinces playing 972 games from Oct. 21, 2021 to April 17, 2022.

2021 ECHL Preseason Schedule

Thursday, October 14

Indy at Cincinnati 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday, October 15

Reading at Adirondack 7:00 p.m. ET

Worcester at Maine 7:00 p.m. ET (Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston, Maine)

Toledo at Kalamazoo 7:00 p.m. ET

Fort Wayne at Wheeling 7:00 p.m. ET

Anyang Halla (Korea) vs. Greenville (at Atlanta) 7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Wichita 7:00 p.m. CT (Wichita Ice Center)

Iowa at Kansas City 7:10 p.m. CT

Utah at Idaho 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 16

Cincinnati at Indy 6:00 p.m. ET

Maine at Worcester 6:05 p.m. ET (Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center)

Adirondack at Reading 7:00 p.m. ET

Orlando at Florida 7:00 p.m. ET

Kalamazoo at Toledo 7:15 p.m. ET

Anyang Halla (Korea) at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. ET

Wheeling at Fort Wayne 7:35 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Wichita 7:00 p.m. CT (Wichita Ice Center)

Idaho at Utah 7:00 p.m. MT (Weber Ice Sheet in Ogden, Utah)