Victim of Indiana 1 crash identified

A 64-year-old Leo-Cedarville woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Friday on Indiana 1 near Cedarville, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Marsha Jo Scheitlin died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 36th in motor vehicle crashes in Allen County during 2021, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Scheitlin was driving a vehicle that for an unknown reason crossed the center line of Indiana 1 shortly after noon and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction, the Allen County sheriff's department has said,. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died a short time after arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the coroner's office.