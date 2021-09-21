Flood watch: Allen, DeKalb, Steuben, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Williams

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from 2 p.m. today through Thursday morning for Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties in Ohio.

The weather service said periods of moderate to heavy rain will occur from this afternoon through Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, it said, and may produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour; total amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Small stream and creek flooding may occur, as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads, the weather service said.

It said people should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings; those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.