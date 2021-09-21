The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 7:44 am

    Pet owner, dogs escape fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a basement fire that damaged a two-story home early today.

    Crews arrived at 402 West Dewald Street and found flames in the basement of the home at 6:17 a.m., according to a news release.

    Officials said the fire stretched from the basement ceiling into the baseboards and flooring of the first floor.

    An adult and two dogs escaped the blaze uninjured before firefighters arrived.

    No further information was provided.

