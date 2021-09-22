Shooting victim ID'd, suspect arrested

Fort Wayne police have a suspect in this morning's homicide that took place in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue on the city's north side.

William H. Erhardt, 37, of Fort Wayne, was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Wayne police said in a release.

Erhardt was identified Wednesday by the Allen County coroner as the victim who died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He is the 29th homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner said.

Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit, said police have the suspect in custody while they continue to investigate the shooting.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun at Spring Street and Franklin Avenue, the police release said. The caller told dispatch that a man had entered a residence in the area and fired a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to a residence in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue where they found Erhardt suffering from a gunshot wound.

More details of the shooting will be released later, Hughes said.

