Fort Wayne proposes record infrastructure investment in city budget

Fort Wayne plans on investing $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements, city officials announced today as part of a preview of the 2022 proposed budget.

The $38.5 million investment is a record for the city and includes $29.1 million for streets, roads and bridges; $6 million for sidewalks and alleys; and $3.4 million for trails.

"The state of our local finances is strong, and we're committed to making lasting and meaningful investments to move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction," Mayor Tom Henry said.

City Controller Garry Morr said the city is in great fiscal shape, which has been aided by Fort Wayne's growth.

The budget preview today also included some improvements for public safety. The Fort Wayne Police Department will have a total of 485 officers to patrol the city.

The department will also fully implement a body camera program, an effort the city has worked toward this year by equipping some officers with cameras.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has plans on building the new Fire Station 14 at 3400 Reed Road, and it plans on replacing two fire engines.

Henry's administration will present the proposed budget to Fort Wayne City Council on Oct. 5. City Council is expected to work on the budget at its Tuesday meetings in October, with adoption expected on Oct. 26.

