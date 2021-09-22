Manchester to name academic center for first African-American students

Manchester University said today it would name its academic center in honor of Martha and Joseph Cunningham, the university's first African-American students.

The Cunninghams, siblings who grew up near Kokomo, graduated in 1903, the North Manchester-based university said in a statement.

“I can think of no better way for Manchester to honor the Cunninghams than to name a hall of learning for them,” Manchester President Dave McFadden said in the statement.

Martha “Mattie” Cunningham Dolby became the first woman to be installed as a Church of the Brethren minister, and worked to establish several congregations in the South and Midwest, the university said. Joseph Cunningham moved to Chicago after graduating from Manchester and became a physician.

Manchester's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of the building. A formal dedication for the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center is expected during the spring semester.