    Wednesday, September 22, 2021 11:31 am

    Allen County COVID-19 testing site moving

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Department of Health's free COVID-19 testing site is moving southwest.

    The final day for testing at the current location, 1230 Ruston Pass, is Saturday, a statement from the department said today.

    The new location at 5750 Falls Drive will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of age or symptoms, the department said.

    The hours for the new location are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Appointments can be made any time at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 260-449-3303 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

