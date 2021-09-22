Allen County COVID-19 testing site moving

The Allen County Department of Health's free COVID-19 testing site is moving southwest.

The final day for testing at the current location, 1230 Ruston Pass, is Saturday, a statement from the department said today.

The new location at 5750 Falls Drive will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone regardless of age or symptoms, the department said.

The hours for the new location are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be made any time at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 260-449-3303 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.