Man dead in early morning shooting

Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early today.

Officers said they responded to a report of an individual armed with a gun in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue about 1 a.m.

A caller said the person went inside a home and fired the weapon.

When police arrived and entered the residence they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics later determined the man was dead, officers said.

Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting, but no further details were released.