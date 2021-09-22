The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 22, 2021 6:25 am

    Man dead in early morning shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early today.

    Officers said they responded to a report of an individual armed with a gun in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue about 1 a.m.

    A caller said the person went inside a home and fired the weapon.

    When police arrived and entered the residence they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

    Paramedics later determined the man was dead, officers said.

    Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the shooting, but no further details were released.

