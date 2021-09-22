Fort Wayne/Allen County

Another death, 139 cases added

Another Allen County resident died and 139 tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department reported Tuesday. The new cases brought the county’s total to 53,661 cases and 743 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 2,673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, brining the total state cases to 937,221.

To date, 15,239 Hoosiers are confirmed or suspected to have died from COVID-19.

Electric Works begins 2nd phase

Demolition work began this week for the second phase of Electric Works.

About a dozen homes are being razed on the southeast side of Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood to make way for the $107 million private project that will include more than 1,100 parking spaces and almost 300 apartments, divided between market-rate and affordable senior units.

NiSource launches mobile apps

NiSource on Tuesday announced the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps available in the Apple App and the Google Play stores.

Functions include bill payment, examining usage, reporting an electric outage and viewing bill history.

