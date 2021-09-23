TRAA approves new executive director

A local paramedic will be the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's new executive director.

Joel Benz, who is also a Republican member of Allen County Council, was approved unanimously by the ambulance authority's board today.

Gary Booher, the former executive director, had been in the position for 32 years when he announced his retirement earlier this year. His initial effective date was Dec. 31, but he moved his retirement date up to Oct. 1. He has been unavailable and using paid time off since Sept. 7.

Benz has 20 years of experience with emergency medical services, and he is currently a paramedic for the ambulance authority and Parkview Hospital.

Rachel Guin of the board's executive subcommittee said she hopes Benz will resign as a County Council member so his sole focus can be the ambulance authority.

