Citing safety concerns, NACS temporarily halting public comments at board meetings

Northwest Allen County Schools is temporarily halting public comment at board meetings because of safety concerns reported by the Allen County sheriff's department, the district announced today.

"The NACS School Board is committed to resuming public comment when it is confident that public comment can occur in a safe manner," the district said in a statement.

NACS board meetings have attracted large audiences since a group protesting mask mandates began attending meetings in March.

The board next meets Monday.

