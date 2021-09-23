Initiative created to offset burial cost of homicide victims

Fort Wayne United's newest initiative will provide stipends to help the families of homicide victims bury their loved ones.

The United Response program was formally announced today during a news conference in the office of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, in partnership with the Victim Assistance Department of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A news release provided later described United Response as is a critical expansion of Fort Wayne United's Meals 4 Healing program which provides meals for families who have a relative who has been killed due to a homicide.

Several churches have provided support for the United Response program, the news release said. They are Come As You Are Community Church, Greater Progressive Baptist Church, Headwaters Church, Blackhawk Christian Church and New Covenant Worship Center.

A Fort Wayne United clergy subcommittee developed the Meals 4 Healing program in 2018, in partnership with Parkview Health and Victim Assistance. That program has helped 142 families, the news release said.

When a homicide occurs, families of victims are connected with a case worker from Victim Assistance to determine their interest in receiving meals while grieving. If the family chooses to receive the service, hot meals are delivered to their homes by a Fort Wayne United church for seven days. Churches also provide the family with church contact information, free services, support groups, and victim assistance information for follow-up help, if needed.

To make a donation to United Response: cityoffortwayne.org/fort-wayne-united-our-programs.html.