Firefighter hurt at Dollar General fire

A Fort Wayne firefighter received minor injuries today while fighting at a fire in the center of a Dollar General store. Employees and customers were not hurt.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

It said firefighters were called to the store at 3201 St. Joe Center Road about 12:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the inside of the one-story building.

Firefighters searched the building for anyone trapped inside while they extinguished the fire quickly, with the help of the working sprinkler system, the statement said.

The fire was contained to where it had started. Its cause is under investigation.