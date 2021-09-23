Jury finds suspect guilty in 2019 shooting

An Allen County jury today found Trayvon Rogan guilty of murder in the 2019 death of a 41-year-old.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before announcing its verdict at 1 p.m. Rogan, then 24, was also found guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a crime and could be sentenced to 85 years in prison for Korta Queary's death May 24, 2019.

Several witnesses were at the scene when Rogan fired his AK-47 at Queary, delivering one shot to the back of Queary's skull, according to testimony during the trial. He then fled in a green Ford Explorer.

Tionna Rogan, his half-sister, was one of the witnesses and was killed in her bed in October on East Paulding Road. There is a suspect in her death, according to Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit. Her uncle, David Rogan, was also critically wounded in the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 for Trayvon Rogan.

