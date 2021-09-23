DeKalb hosting flu clinic, COVID-19 vaccinations

The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic in Auburn next week as part of a training exercise in mass vaccination preparedness.

The exercise is intended for the local health department to train for an emergency situation where medications and/or medical supplies would need to be distributed to county residents, a statement from the health department said.

The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Dayspring Community Church parking lot, 2305 Indiana Ave.

A free-will food donation of canned goods, dried foods and cash will also be accepted to benefit the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Garrett.

The health department will also be holding two COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in Auburn next week, offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations: