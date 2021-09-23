Science faculty chair endowed at Grace College

The first student who majored in chemistry at Grace College recently established a $1.5 million fund benefiting the science program, the Winona Lake private school announced today.

Specifically, the fund created by Gene and Wanda Inman is for an endowed chair, the first of its kind at Grace, the college said in a news release. It is designed to help recruit and retain science faculty.

"The endowed chair helps us attract top-notch leaders in the science community to deepen our relationship with the world and to train students in new ways to make positive real-world impacts," Bill Katip, Grace College president, said in a statement.

Gene Inman began attending Grace in 1974 as a math major, the release said, but he later realized he wanted to study chemistry, which prompted the college to offer a chemistry major. He also helped create a computer team.