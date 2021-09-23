The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 10:46 am

    Incubus concert rescheduled; additional safety measures implemented

    The Journal Gazette

    The Incubus concert that was postponed at Foellinger Theatre has been rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

    The concert was postponed because of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the band’s touring party.

    Additional safety measures have been implemented during the Incubus concert tour. Anyone attending the concert must either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test from within 72 hours before the day of the show, a statement from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said.

    Anyone who can no longer attend the concert can request a refund through Ticketmaster by Sept. 30.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story