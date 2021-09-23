Incubus concert rescheduled; additional safety measures implemented

The Incubus concert that was postponed at Foellinger Theatre has been rescheduled to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The concert was postponed because of a confirmed COVID-19 case within the band’s touring party.

Additional safety measures have been implemented during the Incubus concert tour. Anyone attending the concert must either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test from within 72 hours before the day of the show, a statement from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said.

Anyone who can no longer attend the concert can request a refund through Ticketmaster by Sept. 30.