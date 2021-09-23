13-year-old girls tell sister of abuse

The two 13-year-old girls cried when they told their younger sister about suffering three years of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Darin Lee Ormiston Sr., 53, of the 400 block of Cedar Glen Drive, was charged this week with child molesting and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The abuse took place in the basement, where the girls shared a bedroom separated from Ormiston's room by a curtain, they said. The girls had to walk through Ormiston's bedroom to get to the laundry room, they told the Department of Child Services.

Ormiston told the girls not to tell anyone what he did, court documents said.

In March, a detective with the Allen County Sheriff's Department attempted to interview Ormiston. He answered the door and said he'd be willing to meet at the criminal investigations division but needed to check his work schedule and asked for the detective's phone number. Ormiston never called to schedule an interview.

Ormiston was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.