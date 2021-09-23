40-year-old facing molestation charges

Jeremy Alan Falk, 40, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was charged this week with child molesting.

Police said the sexual activity began when the victim was 11 years old in October 2018 and stopped when she reported it this May.

Whenever Falk and his victim were together – at her home, in his vehicle or at a restaurant – she would tell him to stop, and he would reply that he could do whatever he wanted, court documents said.

He said “it was her fault and she deserved it.” He gave the same response to the victim's mother when she told Falk to stop smacking her daughter's buttocks, court documents said.

Falk was released from the Allen County Jail on $10,000 bond. His next hearing is Nov. 15.