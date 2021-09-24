Review: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Genesis GV70

Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis will transition to an electric future, beginning with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Genesis GV60 next year.

Giving clues to how those vehicles will develop are the family friendly Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Genesis GV70 crossover. Either would be a joy to own.

Hyundai will soon launch its IONIQ 5 electric car with a 300-mile range and ability to charge 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. But much of its style can be sampled in the Tucson Hybrid crossover, which looks electric with daytime running lamps integrated with outboard grille slats and LED headlamps contained in small pods on either side of the grille.

Side views are dominated by origami sheetmetal that's both elegant and complex. Satin silver trim around the windows and rear taillamp fangs are especially fetching. Slip hybrid-specific 19-inch wheels underneath to complete the look.

Keeping up appearances, drivers are confronted with flat-screen instruments that change to red in Sport mode and grip a perfectly sized heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Another flat-screen controls audio and navigation. Connect devices to the Bose audio system through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging.

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof add unexpected luxuries. Ample cargo space easily swallows groceries, a stroller or mountain bikes. The push-button gear selector is functional and stylish.

No matter the road, city or interstate, the hybrid powertrain was sublime. The system mates a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to lithium-polymer batteries for a combined 226 horsepower. All-wheel-drive is standard on hybrids. Fuel economy rates an impressive 37/36-MPG city/highway.

The suspension can feel a little jittery over rough pavement, but provides a controlled ride nonetheless. Steering is quick and firm, feeling nicely balanced.

Flip through drive modes to configure the throttle, steering, and traction control for Snow, Smart, Sport, and Normal. Unlike some hybrids that feel like science projects, the Tucson feels thoroughly engineered at every turn.

Given the Tucson will carry friends and family in all conditions, safety was a priority. Adaptive cruise, lane centering steering, forward collision alert with auto brake and lane keep assist are part of the deal. So are rear cross path detection, rear occupant alert (keeps kids safe in summer) and Hyundai's safe exit assist, which uses the blind spot warning system to prevent occupants from stepping into traffic.

Its electrified powertrain makes the Tucson Hybrid a better vehicle with spirited performance, beautiful styling and roomy interior. If this is a preview of Hyundai's EV engineering, I can't wait for the IONIQ 5. And if you can't wait, get the Tucson plug-in with 30 miles electric range now. Base Tucsons start at an affordable $24,950, but came to $38,730 as tested.

The Genesis GV70, while it currently occupies the bottom run of the Genesis crossover hierarchy, will soon share its panache with a smaller GV60 electrified crossover in the brand's path to an all-electric lineup by 2030. In fact, the GV70 may be its last all-gas introduction. Gas or electric, the GV70 would be an exciting ride.

Being honest, though, I didn't immediately like the styling. Its swoopy rear windowline and bubble rump didn't look especially menacing, even if the rear echoes the classic Porsche 928.

But ours is not the typical crossover with Melbourne Gray flat paint and black chrome. It looks ready to throw down with its mesh grille, LED headlamps, 21-inch dark alloy wheels and thin wrap-around taillamps. Hungry air intakes up front, deftly creased flanks, and trumpet exhausts add spite. Go topside to see the panoramic moonroof.

If the exterior reaches down under, the interior channels Spain. Seville Red trim will have you fighting imaginary bulls, but quilted Nappa leather seats with suede inserts, thick leather-wrapped steering wheel and suede headliner calm souls. Heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and automatic climate control keep everybody comfy. Caress carbon fiber and aluminum trim to your delight.

Big knobs on the console looks like seashells, but one is a knurled gear selector while the other conjures infotainment functions. Further forward are rollers for volume and tuning, plus a switch for the drive mode selector.

It seems complicated, but it's intuitive to use. Devices connect to the Lexicon audio system via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging. A head-up display brings driver's eyes forward.

A full suite of safety tech includes adaptive cruise with lane centering, automatic emergency braking, safe exit assist and rear child alert. You can even check on your car through its around-view cameras from your smartphone.

That's all before you go for a drive. This one scats with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 delivering 375 horsepower and 391 foot-pounds of torque -- all routed to the all-wheel-drive system through an imperceptible eight-speed automatic transmission. An electric version would be even faster.

Use the drive mode selector to configure the powertrain and handling for varying conditions. More impressive, the electronic suspension employs a camera that adjusts tuning in real time. Fuel economy for all this bliss rates 19/25-MPG city/highway.

Genesis delivered a German-challenging road machine that revels in all its bad attitude, but also hints at the attributes EV intenders would love. The GV70 starts at $41,000, but came to $65,045 with the Sport Prestige package.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.