Fort Wayne to limit garbage, recycling collection because of COVID-19

Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, beginning Oct. 4 garbage and recycling crews will collect only from city-issued carts and one bulk item per week per household, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A bulk item is furniture or a large non-Freon item that doesn’t fit in the collection bin, the city said in a statement.

It said this type of collection was implemented for several months in 2020 and earlier this year because of the coronavirus. The process will remain in effect until further notice.