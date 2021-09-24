Robinson to receive inaugural Junior Achievement honor

The recently retired superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools will receive the inaugural JA Impact Award.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced Friday that Wendy Robinson would receive the honor during its Tuesday night BEL -- Business and Education Leadership -- celebration.

Robinson was selected based on "her outstanding contributions to education, business, and community throughout years of service," a news release said. "Her dedication to accomplishing goals without the need for recognition as well as her expertise and encouragement have significantly impacted others."

Recent FWCS alumna Romeo Morris and FWCS Assistant Superintendent of Professional Learning Ramona Coleman will present the award.

Other community leaders, educators and volunteers will also be recognized during the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday event at Grand Wayne Center.

Inductees into the Greater Fort Wayne Business Hall of Fame, established in 1984, will be Jerry Henry, Midwest Pipe & Steel, and Don Steininger, Steininger Development. John McMillen, entrepreneur and philanthropist, will be honored with the Ove Jorgensen Spirit of Leadership Award.

lisagreen@jg.net