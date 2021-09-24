Indiana: 3,255 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 30 recent deaths reported

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 3,255 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 947,918 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 14,895 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, including 30 newly reported deaths that occurred between Sept. 13 and 23, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 482 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 4,150,799 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 4,142,033 Thursday, the statement said. It said 13,354,696 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state health department is deploying a mobile clinic this weekend in Allen County to provide testing and vaccinations.

To find additional testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

As of today, 6,470,565 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 3,232,752 first doses and 3,237,813 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.