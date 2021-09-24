Silver Alert issued for Mooresville woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old Mooresville woman missing since Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Madelyn Miller is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Miller was driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate 944RVI and is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.