The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, September 24, 2021 8:38 am

    Silver Alert issued for Mooresville woman

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old Mooresville woman missing since Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

    Madelyn Miller is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark shirt, jeans and white shoes.

    Miller was driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate 944RVI and is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story