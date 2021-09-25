The Journal Gazette
 
    Police investigating deaths of 3 people in Indianapolis

    Associated Press

    INDIANAPOLIS – Police in Indianapolis were investigating the deaths of three people at an apartment complex on the city's south side.

    Officers found the bodies of two men and one woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday while conducting a welfare check, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

    How they died was not immediately clear, police said.

     

