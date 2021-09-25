Indiana HS football scores

Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

Adams Central 48, S. Adams 7

Andrean 31, Hobart 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14

Blackford 36, Elwood 28

Bloomington North 69, New Albany 45

Bloomington South 35, Southport 13

Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6

Bremen 21, Glenn 7

Brownstown 48, Seymour 13

Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0

Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0

Cascade 9, N. Putnam 6

Castle 53, Ev. Reitz 21

Caston 26, N. White 10

Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0

Centerville 49, Northeastern 0

Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14

Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0

Chesterton 27, Portage 0

Churubusco 47, Fremont 0

Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14

Columbus North 24, Terre Haute North 0

Concord 38, Mishawaka 24

Covington 54, S. Newton 21

Culver Academy 42, N. Judson 21

Danville 43, Southmont 0

DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49

Decatur Central 34, Plainfield 14

Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21

Delta 48, New Castle 12

E. Central 42, S. Dearborn 7

Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20

Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24

Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6

Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

Eminence, Ky. 59, Switzerland Co. 14

Ev. Harrison 39, Vincennes 13

Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. North 14

Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Bosse 8

Fairfield 26, Angola 14

Fishers 35, Avon 25

Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22

Franklin Co. 22, Greensburg 18

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

Gary West 56, W. Central 14

Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 3

Greencastle 42, Brown Co. 20

Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21

Hamilton Hts. 26, Twin Lakes 17

Hamilton Southeastern 41, Zionsville 21

Hanover Central 77, Boone Grove 0

Heritage 42, Tri-County 6

Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 27

Highland 28, Munster 0

Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7

Indian Creek 27, Edgewood 15

Indpls Attucks 22, Phalen 20, OT

Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0

Indpls Chatard 33, Guerin Catholic 10

Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20

Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10

Indpls Shortridge 35, Southside Home School 22

Indpls Tech 34, McCutcheon 28

Indpls Tindley 41, Purdue Polytechnic 6

Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7

Jeffersonville 29, Silver Creek 23, OT

Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 8

Knightstown 21, Cambridge City 14

LaVille 7, Knox 6

Lafayette Catholic 35, Rensselaer 0

Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0

Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7

Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15

Lawrence North 26, Indpls Ben Davis 24

Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13

Lebanon 28, Tri-West 21

Leo 59, Bellmont 14

Linton 47, N. Daviess 0

Logansport 65, Richmond 24

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7

Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7

Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 20

Madison 21, Mitchell 0

Manchester 33, Southwood 22

Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21

Merrillville 54, LaPorte 19

Michigan City 49, Lake Central 13

Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21

Monroe Central 55, Wes-Del 0

Monrovia 42, Beech Grove 26

Mooresville 45, Franklin 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13, Boonville 12

N. Central (Farmersburg) 28, Indpls Park Tudor 20

N. Decatur 28, Rushville 7

N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6

N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0

N. Newton 22, Frontier 6

N. Posey 23, Tecumseh 18

N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0

New Haven 21, Columbia City 0

New Palestine 42, Greenfield 22

New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0

NorthWood 42, Northridge 8

Northfield 41, Wabash 13

Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14

Norwell 17, E. Noble 0

Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0

Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0

Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16

Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Perry Central 54, Clarksville 26

Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20

Pioneer 26, Triton 6

Princeton 40, Washington 24

River Forest 61, Hammond Noll 0

Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7

S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Lake Station 14

S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6

S. Spencer 13, Forest Park 7

Salem 48, Corydon 0

Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16

Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0

Sheridan 66, Taylor 6

Simon Kenton, Ky. 56, Connersville 20

Southridge 49, Tell City 17

Speedway 47, Edinburgh 6

Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0

Tipton 42, Northwestern 0

Tri 35, Winchester 34

Triton Central 23, Indpls Ritter 0

Union City 42, S. Decatur 13

Valparaiso 56, Crown Point 14

W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16

W. Noble 20, Garrett 19

W. Washington 44, Rock Creek Academy 0

Warren Central 30, Indpls Pike 13

Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19

Western 43, Cass 14

Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6

Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21

Wheeler 35, Whiting 0

Winamac 28, Culver 0

Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7

Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Peru vs. Rochester, ccd.

Springs Valley vs. Crawford Co., ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com