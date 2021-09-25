The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 25, 2021 9:22 am

    Indiana HS football scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school gridiron scores from across the state –

     ____________________________________

    Friday's scores

    Adams Central 48, S. Adams 7

     

    Andrean 31, Hobart 28

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Jennings Co. 14

     

    Blackford 36, Elwood 28

     

    Bloomington North 69, New Albany 45

     

    Bloomington South 35, Southport 13

     

    Bluffton 62, Southern Wells 6

     

    Bremen 21, Glenn 7

     

    Brownstown 48, Seymour 13

     

    Carmel 45, Indpls N. Central 0

     

    Carroll (Flora) 34, Tri-Central 0

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne South 0

     

    Cascade 9, N. Putnam 6

     

    Castle 53, Ev. Reitz 21

     

    Caston 26, N. White 10

     

    Center Grove 48, Lawrence Central 0

     

    Centerville 49, Northeastern 0

     

    Central Noble 27, Lakeland 14

     

    Charlestown 38, Scottsburg 0

     

    Chesterton 27, Portage 0

     

    Churubusco 47, Fremont 0

     

    Columbus East 28, Floyd Central 14

     

    Columbus North 24, Terre Haute North 0

     

    Concord 38, Mishawaka 24

     

    Covington 54, S. Newton 21

     

    Culver Academy 42, N. Judson 21

     

    Danville 43, Southmont 0

     

    DeKalb 50, Huntington North 49

     

    Decatur Central 34, Plainfield 14

     

    Delphi 28, Clinton Prairie 21

     

    Delta 48, New Castle 12

     

    E. Central 42, S. Dearborn 7

     

    Eastbrook 55, Alexandria 0

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 49, Clinton Central 20

     

    Eastern Hancock 26, Milan 24

     

    Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 6

     

    Elkhart 37, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

     

    Eminence, Ky. 59, Switzerland Co. 14

     

    Ev. Harrison 39, Vincennes 13

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 21, Ev. North 14

     

    Ev. Memorial 49, Ev. Bosse 8

     

    Fairfield 26, Angola 14

     

    Fishers 35, Avon 25

     

    Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 22

     

    Franklin Co. 22, Greensburg 18

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 10

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne Wayne 6

     

    Gary West 56, W. Central 14

     

    Gibson Southern 42, Heritage Hills 3

     

    Greencastle 42, Brown Co. 20

     

    Greenwood 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 21

     

    Hamilton Hts. 26, Twin Lakes 17

     

    Hamilton Southeastern 41, Zionsville 21

     

    Hanover Central 77, Boone Grove 0

     

    Heritage 42, Tri-County 6

     

    Heritage Christian 34, Covenant Christian 27

     

    Highland 28, Munster 0

     

    Homestead 49, Ft. Wayne North 7

     

    Indian Creek 27, Edgewood 15

     

    Indpls Attucks 22, Phalen 20, OT

     

    Indpls Cathedral 51, Hammond Morton 0

     

    Indpls Chatard 33, Guerin Catholic 10

     

    Indpls Lutheran 31, Indpls Scecina 20

     

    Indpls Roncalli 28, Indpls Brebeuf 10

     

    Indpls Shortridge 35, Southside Home School 22

     

    Indpls Tech 34, McCutcheon 28

     

    Indpls Tindley 41, Purdue Polytechnic 6

     

    Jasper 35, Ev. Central 7

     

    Jeffersonville 29, Silver Creek 23, OT

     

    Jimtown 69, S. Bend Clay 8

     

    Knightstown 21, Cambridge City 14

     

    LaVille 7, Knox 6

     

    Lafayette Catholic 35, Rensselaer 0

     

    Lafayette Harrison 49, Muncie Central 0

     

    Lafayette Jeff 57, Marion 7

     

    Lapel 45, Traders Point Christian 15

     

    Lawrence North 26, Indpls Ben Davis 24

     

    Lawrenceburg 34, Batesville 13

     

    Lebanon 28, Tri-West 21

     

    Leo 59, Bellmont 14

     

    Linton 47, N. Daviess 0

     

    Logansport 65, Richmond 24

     

    Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 34, Providence 7

     

    Lowell 49, Kankakee Valley 7

     

    Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 20

     

    Madison 21, Mitchell 0

     

    Manchester 33, Southwood 22

     

    Martinsville 30, Whiteland 21

     

    Merrillville 54, LaPorte 19

     

    Michigan City 49, Lake Central 13

     

    Mississinewa 42, Frankton 21

     

    Monroe Central 55, Wes-Del 0

     

    Monrovia 42, Beech Grove 26

     

    Mooresville 45, Franklin 14

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 43, Pendleton Hts. 0

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 13, Boonville 12

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 28, Indpls Park Tudor 20

     

    N. Decatur 28, Rushville 7

     

    N. Harrison 42, Eastern (Pekin) 6

     

    N. Montgomery 26, Crawfordsville 0

     

    N. Newton 22, Frontier 6

     

    N. Posey 23, Tecumseh 18

     

    N. Vermillion 41, Attica 0

     

    New Haven 21, Columbia City 0

     

    New Palestine 42, Greenfield 22

     

    New Prairie 9, S. Bend Adams 0

     

    NorthWood 42, Northridge 8

     

    Northfield 41, Wabash 13

     

    Northview 28, Terre Haute South 14

     

    Norwell 17, E. Noble 0

     

    Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 0

     

    Paoli 55, Eastern (Greene) 0

     

    Parke Heritage 28, S. Vermillion 16

     

    Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

     

    Perry Central 54, Clarksville 26

     

    Pike Central 41, N. Knox 20

     

    Pioneer 26, Triton 6

     

    Princeton 40, Washington 24

     

    River Forest 61, Hammond Noll 0

     

    Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Lake Station 14

     

    S. Putnam 41, W. Vigo 6

     

    S. Spencer 13, Forest Park 7

     

    Salem 48, Corydon 0

     

    Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16

     

    Shenandoah 42, Hagerstown 0

     

    Sheridan 66, Taylor 6

     

    Simon Kenton, Ky. 56, Connersville 20

     

    Southridge 49, Tell City 17

     

    Speedway 47, Edinburgh 6

     

    Sullivan 24, Owen Valley 14

     

    Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0

     

    Tipton 42, Northwestern 0

     

    Tri 35, Winchester 34

     

    Triton Central 23, Indpls Ritter 0

     

    Union City 42, S. Decatur 13

     

    Valparaiso 56, Crown Point 14

     

    W. Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16

     

    W. Noble 20, Garrett 19

     

    W. Washington 44, Rock Creek Academy 0

     

    Warren Central 30, Indpls Pike 13

     

    Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

     

    Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19

     

    Western 43, Cass 14

     

    Western Boone 52, Hammond Central 6

     

    Westfield 24, Brownsburg 21

     

    Wheeler 35, Whiting 0

     

    Winamac 28, Culver 0

     

    Woodlan 31, Jay Co. 7

     

    Yorktown 35, Shelbyville 0

     

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

     

    Peru vs. Rochester, ccd.

     

    Springs Valley vs. Crawford Co., ccd.

     

    ------

     

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

     

