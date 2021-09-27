Pets of the week

Caspar is a neutered 5-year-old who gets along with his cat roommates. For more information on him, go to www.fwacc.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Oswald Cobblepot is a neutered 5-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has not been declawed. He is FIV and FeLV positive, meaning he will need to be the only cat in the home. For more information, go to www.humanefw.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Stu is a neutered 1-year-old pointer/German shorthaired/mix. To schedule an adoption appointment, fill out an application at www.humanefw.org.