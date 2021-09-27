Victim of Harlan motorcycle crash identified

A 50-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 20700 block of Indiana 37 in Harlan on Friday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Gregory M. Racioppi died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said in a statement.

The motorcycle left the roadway while negotiating a curve, the statement said. Racioppi died at the scene.

His death is the 37th in fatal motor vehicle crashes in Allen County during 2021, the coroner's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department and the coroner's office.