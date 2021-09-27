Clinic to offer flu and COVID-19 shots

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Anthony Wayne Medical Center, 5717 S. Anthony Blvd.

The event, organized by NAACP Branch 3049, several local organizations and with Super Shot, is open to all residents, the Fort Wayne NAACP said in a statement.

Super Shot will provide flu vaccines to residents ages 6 months and older. COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to residents ages 12 years and older, with the second shot to be given Oct. 20 at the same location.