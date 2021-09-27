Verbatim: Health Department Announces Changes To COVID-19 Dashboards

The following was released on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today changes to the timing of its COVID-19 dashboard updates to reflect the high volume of data flowing in each day.

Beginning today, the dashboards at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov will update daily by 5 p.m. This will allow for more thorough review of data before it is posted. School and long-term care dashboards will continue to update weekly.

“When we launched these dashboards, our goal was to provide Hoosiers the best data possible to help them understand the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indiana,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “As the pandemic has progressed, we have added a significant number of features and additional dashboards that have exponentially increased the volume of data required to update the dashboards. This increased volume requires more time to vet for accuracy and technical issues. We will work to update the dashboard as quickly as we can each day so that Hoosiers continue to have consistent, accurate information about COVID-19.”

As a result of the changes to the dashboard timing, the Indiana Department of Health also will suspend publication of routine daily news releases that reflect the dashboard postings. Mobile testing and vaccination sites will continue to be added to the dashboards, and Hoosiers will continue to be notified when mobile testing clinics are coming to their communities.