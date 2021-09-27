Priest resigns amid misconduct allegations

A Columbia City priest has resigned amid allegations of sexual and other misconduct, including that with a minor, a statement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said.

Father David Huneck was the pastor of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School. Huneck’s public priestly ministries also were suspended as a precautionary measure, the diocese said in the statement.

It said the diocese is following the required protocols from the 2002 Charter for Protection of Children and Young People for responding effectively, appropriately and compassionately to all allegations.

A letter was issued to Bishop Dwenger parents that Father Huneck will no longer be the school’s chaplain, effective immediately.