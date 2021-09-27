Silver Alert issued for missing Michigan City woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Michigan City woman.

The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating the disappearance of Kelly Caviness, 60, who was last seen Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Caviness is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 250 pounds. Caviness was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes with pink laces.

Caviness is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, state police said.

Anyone with information about Caviness should call 911 or the Indiana Gaming Commission at 219-877-2116.