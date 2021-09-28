Snider Students register as voters

With more than 100 of her Snider High School peers facing her, Jaiden Eastom on Tuesday typed her name and other information into an online voter registration form under the supervision of the Indiana secretary of state.

"It's that easy, so please share that with your peers," Holli Sullivan, the secretary, said. "We would love to have you as a registered voter."

Sullivan visited the Fort Wayne Community school for about a half hour as part of National Voter Registration Day. She and her team talked to a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors about the elections process and what to expect when casting a ballot.

At lunch, officials also were available to help eligible students register to vote. Seventeen-year-olds may register and vote in the spring primary if they turn 18 on or before the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

"I think voting becomes a habit in our life," Sullivan said, "and if we don't start young, sometimes we don't create the habit."

Sullivan described her previous work at Toyota to illustrate why voting is important. Product quality suffers if a vehicle lacks a necessary part, such as a chassis or engine.

Government works the same way, she said.

"If part of the process is missing, it truly doesn't work the way in which it was intended, and it can't serve the entire state as strong as it should," Sullivan said. "The biggest part of the process is your Hoosier voice."