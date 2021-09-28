Tuesday, September 28, 2021 2:09 pm
Railroad track repairs to close section of Stellhorn Road
The Journal Gazette
Stellhorn Road between Schwartz and Ricker roads will be closed Wednesday while crews repair the railroad tracks, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will be established using Maysville, Irving and Ricker roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
