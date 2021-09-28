Partnership to expand transitional housing

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne announced a partnership Tuesday with Vincent Village that will expand the organization's supply of transition housing.

As part of its 2021 build season, Habitat said it will build one home for Vincent Village at 2727 Holton Ave. on a vacant lot. Construction began Tuesday and completion is expected in the spring next year, a Habitat spokesman said.

Once it is complete, Habitat will hand the keys over to Vincent Village at no charge.

“We are thrilled to help increase Vincent Village's capacity to serve more families in crisis, and in turn begin creating an avenue for struggling families to move from homelessness to home ownership opportunities with Habitat,” said a statement from Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of the local Habitat for Humanity.

The three-bed, one-bathroom home will be the newest addition to Vincent Village's 34-home community of rental properties, a news release said. The rental homes are part of Phase II of the organization's program, which helps families continue working their way out of homelessness while also learning important life skills.

"Not only will the Habitat house provide Vincent Village the means to provide an additional location for our long-term continuum of care of our client families, but it also sends the right message that our families are worth our investment,” John Christensen, board chair for Vincent Village, said in a statement.