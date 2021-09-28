Ruoff Mortgage gifts southeast organizations

Ruoff Mortgage is gifting $300,000 to three Fort Wayne-based non-profit organizations that focus on the development and advancement of the southeast side of town.

HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace will all receive funds to help strengthen programs to help residents and businesses in those zip codes.

Mark Music, president and CEO of Ruoff Mortgage, said his company is interested in "delivering real value" to all of Fort Wayne. The southeast side, however, has historically been overlooked but "is an important part of our community with so much unlocked potential."

Over the past 12 months, Ruoff Mortgage said in a news release that it has donated and invested more than $650,000 to local organizations that support economic growth and well-being of the southeast side of Fort Wayne. Along with HealthVisions Midwest, Fort Wayne Urban League and Bridge of Grace, Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne and United Front have both received funding to go towards diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"We want to play a role in seeing southeast neighborhoods foster a greater sense of well-being and increased homeownership can be foundational stepping stones towards that becoming reality," Music said. "The opportunity for progress is huge and the time is now."