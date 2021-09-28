The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021

    Neighborhood Health Clinics receive funding to expand primary health care infrastructure

    The Journal Gazette

    Neighborhood Health Clinics of Fort Wayne is among 27 Indiana health centers receiving federal funds to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities, the Department of Health and Human Services said today.

    The clinic is receiving a $712,000 American Rescue Plan Capital Improvement Award, part of $19.6 million awarded statewide, the federal department said in a statement.

