Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:55 am
Neighborhood Health Clinics receive funding to expand primary health care infrastructure
The Journal Gazette
Neighborhood Health Clinics of Fort Wayne is among 27 Indiana health centers receiving federal funds to expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities, the Department of Health and Human Services said today.
The clinic is receiving a $712,000 American Rescue Plan Capital Improvement Award, part of $19.6 million awarded statewide, the federal department said in a statement.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story