Senate Elections Committee passes redistricting maps

INDIANAPOLIS – The Senate Elections Committee slightly tweaked Marion County Senate districts Tuesday before voting the redistricting bill out 7-2.

Republicans drew the maps, and all GOP members supported the legislation while Democrats opposed it.

House Bill 1581 – which contains new boundary lines for the 100 House districts, 50 Senate districts and nine congressional seats – is up for amendment by the full Senate Thursday.

One amendment that will be offered then by Democrats is to consolidate the city of Fort Wayne.

The current proposed map splits the city into four Senate districts even though it has the population to cover just two. It was cited as a prime example of cracking, which is to dilute minority voices by splitting them into several different areas.