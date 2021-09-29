Wednesday, September 29, 2021 5:33 pm
PFW extends indoor masking requirement through Thanksgiving break
The Journal Gazette
Purdue University Fort Wayne has decided to extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks inside campus structures through the Thanksgiving break, which ends at midnight Nov. 28, the university said tonight.
This applies to students, staff, faculty and all visitors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, PFW said in a statement.
The university said it would revisit the requirement before the Thanksgiving break.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story