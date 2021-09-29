The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 3:28 pm

    Lane closures for portion of Ferguson Road

    Ferguson Road and U.S. 27 will have alternating lane closures for pipe replacement beginning Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

    One lane of Ferguson Road in each direction will remain open during the work, the transportation department said in a statement.

    The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 9, the statement said.

     

