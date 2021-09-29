No input from public on FWCS budget proposal

Nobody showed up Monday to provide input on Fort Wayne Community Schools' proposed $327 million budget for 2022.

Anne Duff, the board president, considered that a positive sign.

"That speaks a lot for our chief financial officer as well as our district in general," Duff said after closing the public hearing when nobody stepped to the microphone. "They have faith that we are setting an appropriate budget.

FWCS, which has almost 30,000 students, also is proposing a $97.8 million levy.

Officials have said the spending plan could result in a 1% property tax increase.

Budget adoption is expected Oct. 25.

