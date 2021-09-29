Wednesday, September 29, 2021 2:38 pm
Coombs Street closure extended
The Journal Gazette
The closure of a portion of Coombs Street between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue has been extended until Oct. 15, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews are working on a City Utilities project. A marked detour uses Berry Street, Clay Street, St. Joseph Boulevard, Lake Avenue and Columbia Avenue.
For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.
