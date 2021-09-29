The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 2:38 pm

    Coombs Street closure extended

    The Journal Gazette

    The closure of a portion of Coombs Street between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue has been extended until Oct. 15, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    Crews are working on a City Utilities project. A marked detour uses Berry Street, Clay Street, St. Joseph Boulevard, Lake Avenue and Columbia Avenue.

    For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story