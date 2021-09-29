Silver Alert issued for Avon man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 58-year-old Avon man missing since Tuesday night, Indiana State Police said.

Michael Depasquale is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 204 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

Depasquale is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.