Man in custody after police standoff

A man is in custody today after a standoff with Fort Wayne police Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were called to a residence inside the West Winds Apartments complex about 7:21 p.m.

A caller said the man threatened to kill his girlfriend and then himself.

Police said the man had an active arrest warrant and was believed to be wielding a firearm under the influence of narcotics.

When officers arrived they said the suspect refused to respond and emergency and crisis teams were forced to deploy chemical agents into the apartment.

The man exited the residence about 11 p.m. and no one was hurt.