Woman dies in shooting

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane about 11:51 p.m.

Police said they found the woman lying in the driveway of a residence suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and a doctor later pronounced her dead.

Officers said they believe the shooting happened while the victim was inside a vehicle.

There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

The victim's identity, cause and manner of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.

No further information was provided.