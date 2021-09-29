The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:24 am

    Woman dies in shooting

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Tuesday.

    Officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane about 11:51 p.m.

    Police said they found the woman lying in the driveway of a residence suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

    She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and a doctor later pronounced her dead.

    Officers said they believe the shooting happened while the victim was inside a vehicle.

    There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

    The victim's identity, cause and manner of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.

    No further information was provided.

