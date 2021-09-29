Wednesday, September 29, 2021 6:24 am
Woman dies in shooting
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane about 11:51 p.m.
Police said they found the woman lying in the driveway of a residence suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and a doctor later pronounced her dead.
Officers said they believe the shooting happened while the victim was inside a vehicle.
There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death is forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.
No further information was provided.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story