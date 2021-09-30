State public access counselor: EACS did not violate Indiana Open Door Law

East Allen County Schools did not violate Indiana's Open Door Law when it conducted board meetings in a room that couldn't accommodate every attendee, the state's public access counselor found.

Desiree Koger-Gustafson filed a complaint with the Office of the Public Access Counselor alleging the EACS board denied the public access to meetings held April 20 and May 4 by not relocating to a bigger venue and by requiring attendees to wear masks, according to an undated advisory opinion by Luke Britt.

EACS typically holds board meetings in its board room, which has limited seating due to social distancing. Along with offering an overflow area for larger crowds, the district has offered the public the option to attend remotely via Zoom throughout the pandemic.

In a response to the complaint, EACS said the board let all interested individuals observe and speak at both meetings in question, Britt wrote. The district also contended it had no obligation to relocate the meetings, he said, "especially when doing so may degrade the experience of individuals attending the meeting via Zoom."

Britt said the Open Door Law doesn't expressly require governing bodies to relocate meetings, and the public's statutory right to observe public meetings isn't absolute because of considerations like room capacity.