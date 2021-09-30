Fort Wayne man sentenced in drug-related case

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after entering a plea of guilty in a drug-related case.

Nathan Wilkes, 39, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office for Indiana's Northern District.

Wilkes' prison sentence of 211 months will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, while conducting a narcotics investigation, Fort Wayne Police detectives observed Wilkes driving a Jeep. When officers attempted to stop Wilkes, he attempted to flee, but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

While searching the Jeep, officers located 165 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun, a news release said, adding that he has previous convictions dealing cocaine and for handgun offenses.