I&M announces electric-vehicle initiatives

Hoping to boost interest in electric vehicles, Indiana Michigan Power on Thursday announced initiatives including a rebate toward charging meter installation expenses and lower overnight rates.

The utility company today outlined its IM Plugged In program, including:

$500 incentive toward the cost of wiring a residential EV meter. The rebate helps reduce the costs of installing a charger to take advantage of lower rates and is available to Indiana customers for new and existing equipment.

HomeServe, through a new partnership with I&M, will help streamline the process by arranging for an electrical contractor to install the charging equipment and also offers a home wiring protection plan.

Indiana residential customers would get overnight charging rates between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. that are 33% below standard rates. The savings could equal up to driving 4,700 miles annually with zero fuel costs, according to a news release provided after the news conference.

The announcement comes during National Drive Electric Week, which began Sept. 25.

I&M said more than 2 million plug-in electric vehicles are registered in the U.S. Indiana EV sales in last year were up 25% compared to 2019.

Driving a battery-powered electric vehicle generally costs about 60% less than a gasoline-fueled vehicle and some consider them more environmentally friendly.

IM Plugged In has a separate program that helps business customers provide charging to their employees and for their fleet vehicles. The commercial rebate is $250 for each charging port installed at qualified businesses, the news release said, and incentives are also available for multi-unit apartment buildings.