Silver Alert issued for missing Mishawaka teens

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of two teenagers believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Lilli Davis, 14, and Ashley Taulbee, 16, were last seen at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, state police said in their Silver Alert.

Lilli is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, black, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a hole in the knee and gray Nike Jordans. Ashley is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, white, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, black-and-gray jogger pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Lilly and Ashley is asked to contact Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1678 or dial 911.